CUSTOMERS have reacted with delight to the news that a bar and restaurant wrecked by fire in the spring of 2024 in Cornwall is soon to reopen.
The Kingswood Bar and Restaurant at London Apprentice, near St Austell, suffered a devastating blaze in April 2024 which forced it to close.
At the time, owners Tom and Nicki Bradbury said: “We sincerely hope that we will be able to be in a position to welcome and serve you all once again.
“We are unbelievably overwhelmed with the response from everybody locally and afar. Reading all your messages of love and support is really helping us get through such a difficult time. We are so grateful for you all.
“Cornwall Fire and Rescue crews worked tirelessly to try to control the damage but it was just too much and our heartfelt thanks go out to each and every one of them.”
Now the venue has announced it will be reopening in the spring.
A post online said: “The countdown to our reopening has begun! Restaurant and room bookings are currently being taken from April 1, but please keep an eye on our socials as we hope to bring this forward to March if at all possible...
“Thank you so much for your unwavering support, we can’t wait to welcome you all back really soon!”
People passing the site on the main road between St Austell and Mevagissey have watched the venue rise from the ashes, and now customers are keen to once again enjoy a meal at the restaurant.
One customer said online: “Great to see it all coming along, it’s looking so good. Can’t wait to come back and have another great meal.”
Another said: “Really looking forward to this – my friends and I decided to phone the restaurant on April 26, 2024, but that morning it burnt down.”
