POLICE have launched an appeal in an effort to locate a wanted man with links to the Camelford, Launceston, Newquay and Camborne areas.
Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking assistance in locating wanted man, Jake Brady from Camelford.
The 26-year-old is wanted by police for breaching court bail conditions.
Enquiries and searches are being carried out and officers are seeking help from the public to report any sightings or information.
Brady is described as a white male, around 5ft 11 inches tall and of a slim build. He has short brown or ginger hair and is clean shaven.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police added: “Anyone who sees Brady is asked to contact police via 999, quoting reference 50260002636.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
