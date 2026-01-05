A CORNISH town has been handed a major digital advantage, but thousands of residents are still failing to cash in.
More than 7,300 homes and businesses in Liskeard can now access ultrafast Full Fibre broadband, following a £2.1-million investment by Openreach. The rollout means around 80 per cent of properties in the town are now connected to gigabit-capable speeds, placing Liskeard firmly on the digital map.
Yet despite the infrastructure being in place, Openreach says many households and businesses have not upgraded, either unaware the service is available or mistakenly believing the switch happens automatically.
Full Fibre delivers dramatically faster speeds and far greater reliability than older copper networks. For Liskeard, the benefits are tangible. Home workers can rely on stable video calls, children can learn online without disruption, and local businesses can compete on a level playing field with larger towns and cities.
Kasam Hussain, Openreach Partnership Director, said Liskeard is already well covered but uptake is lagging behind availability.
“The speed and reliability gains are significant,” he said. “But people need to place an order with their chosen provider. Once they do, the difference is immediate.”
The upgrade strengthens Liskeard’s position as a place to live, work and invest. In an era where flexible working and digital services are the norm, high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury – it is essential infrastructure. Towns without it risk being left behind.
The investment also supports sustainability goals, with Openreach delivering the network as part of its “Let’s Reach Zero” strategy to cut carbon emissions and reduce waste.
Residents can check their eligibility using Openreach’s Full Fibre checker and choose from a range of broadband providers offering services over the network.
Nationally, Openreach’s Full Fibre network now reaches more than 20 million properties with plans to extend coverage to 25 million by 2026.
