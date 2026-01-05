Cornwall's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to midnight, January 31 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am May 30 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 5 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth roundabout Inner ring management for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm January 5 to 4am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Launceston lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm January 5 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7pm January 6 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian to Loggans Moor roundabout lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor roundabout to Treswithian lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Carminow - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 4am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9.30am January 12 to 6pm March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Scorrier, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 7pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Lanivet lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple to Bodmin lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7.30am January 14 to 5pm January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House exit slip lane closure installed by Cornwall Council for drainage works on local authority network.
• A30, from 7pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Plusha to Trewint lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Two Bridges lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill to Victoria carriageway closure for inspection/surveys, diversion via A39 and A389 to Innis Downs junction.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.