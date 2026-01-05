EMERGENCY services were called this morning (January 5) after five vehicles collided on the A30.

First reported around 7.25am, Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a crash on the eastbound carriageway near Temple.

The collision involved five vehicles, and resulted in one man suffering a minor injury.

Devon and Cornwall Police have also confirmed one further non-injury collision in the area.

The force has urged drivers to only travel if necessary, with the region’s roads scattered with ice and slush.

A spokesperson added: “Conditions are icy and slushy and drivers are being asked to take extra care and only travel if necessary.”