A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a crash in St Austell earlier this morning (Friday, January 2).
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 7.30am following a report of an incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Southbourne Road.
The main A-road on the A390 is closed with slow traffic causing delays to drivers in the area. Tevanion Road and Southbourne Road remained closed in both directions.
The extent of the injures sustained by the pedestrian, who was taken to hospital by ambulance crews, is not yet known.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.30am to Southbourne Road, St Austell, following a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian is being taken to hospital by ambulance crews. Emergency services remain at the scene, with a road closure in place."
