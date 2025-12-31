THE road from Fore Street to Polkirt Hill in Mevagissey was shut both ways on December 31, at around 1.55pm following a single vehicle collision.
Traffic reporting service Inrix stated: “Fore Street both ways closed, queueing traffic due to accident from Tregoney Hill to B3273 River Street.”
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two crews from Mevagissey and St Austell attended a single vehicle road traffic collision at Polkirt Hill in Mevagissey where a car had gone into a wall.
A spokesperson said: “On crews arrival one trapped casualty had been removed from under the vehicle. Fire crews administered oxygen and first aid to the casualty until the arrival of Ambulance crews. The casualty was transferred to hospital via air ambulance.”
