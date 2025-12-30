FIREFIGHTERS were called to two separate fires near St Austell last weekend that took place just a few miles from each other.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were first called at 1.39pm on Saturday, December 28, to tackle a fire at a garage in Roche.
Fire crews from St Austell and Bodmin attended the scene, while ambulance staff also arrived at the property to treat two occupants from smoke inhalation.
A fire service spokesperson said: “One appliance from St Austell and two from Bodmin were mobilised to this incident.
“The fire involved a detached garage also used for accommodation, crews used four breathing apparatus, two hosereel jets and one safety jet to extinguish the fire.
“There were two casualties treated on scene by ambulance staff for smoke inhalation.”
Just over an hour after the fire service were called about the Roche incident, they received another report at 2.54pm about a tumble dryer fire in Lower Sticker.
Crews from St Austell and Fowey confirmed that the fire had already been extinguished once they had arrived on the scene. An ambulance was again needed after two casualties were suffering from smoke inhalation.
A fire spokesperson added: “One fire appliance from St Austell and one fire appliance from Fowey attended a fire involving a tumble dryer.
“The fire was already out when they arrived and the fire crew used a thermal imaging camera to confirm the scene was safe.
“A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property. An ambulance attended for two occupants that suffered smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.”
