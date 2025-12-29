PRE-APPLICATION advice is being sought by developer Acorn Blue to demolish a clifftop hotel in Carlyon Bay, near St Austell, to be replaced with 18 homes and associated works.
If approved, the Porth Avallen hotel and detached managers’ accommodation would be pulled down to make way for the homes on 0.6 hectares of land on the northern side of Sea Road in Carlyon Bay.
A supporting statement states: “Although the hotel remains operational, its condition reflects years of limited capital investment, with incremental patch repairs (notably to the roof) and dated extensions, underlining the challenges of sustaining viable operations in the current market.”
A “high-quality residential scheme” has been conceived as a “landscape-informed redevelopment” that responds directly to the site’s distinctive coastal setting.
Vehicle access would be provided from the existing entrance on Sea Road. Based on the scheme as submitted, a policy-compliant level of 35 per cent off-site affordable housing contribution is assumed.
For more details, see pre-planning application PA25/01175/PREAPP on the council’s website via: https://planning.cornwall.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=T5O7E3FG0JW00&activeTab=summary
