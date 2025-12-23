A garden centre near St Austell has delivered 120 Christmas dinner bags to St Austell Foodbank to help families in need during this festive period.

Pengelly Garden Centre, located in Hewas Water, also raised an extra £154.94 which will be used for extra rations throughout the next year.

A post on the St Austell Foodbank facebook page read: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the amazing staff and customers at Pengelly Garden Centre for their incredibly generous donation of 120 Christmas hampers!

“This thoughtful support will help many individuals and families in our community at a time of year that can be challenging for all sorts of reasons. The care, generosity and community spirit shown really does make a meaningful difference.”

Earlier this month, the foodbank received 1.24 tonnes of food thanks to the Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge’s Supermarket Sweep event which took place at St Austell’s ASDA story on December 7.