THREE differing projects that have been successfully completed in St Austell this year have been highlighted by the town’s mayor in his festive message.
Cllr Colin Hamilton said the town council had focused on delivering projects across St Austell.
The track has had a “soft” opening and there will be an official opening event in the spring. The council expects that the track will attract users from across Cornwall.
Cllr Hamilton said the track will be “a spectacular challenge for just about everyone”, adding that the council does recognise they it needs to do more for young people.
Cllr Hamilton said: “The piazza project adjacent to Holy Trinity Church was completed just prior to Remembrance Sunday when it was brought into first use. It looks really smart, although the weather for the parade soaked everyone but certainly did not dampen any spirits.”
Councillors have been told that the piazza was completed “to a very high standard” and that funding has been obtained for the design of phase two of works outside Holy Trinity which will focus on grounds on the south side of the church.
The mayor said the banners have “some truly inspiring photographs of our lovely area”, adding that “all the photographs were chosen by local residents having been donated by our photographer Paul Williams”.
Cllr Hamilton said he and his wife, Maggie, had received a wonderful reception from local people when attending events and he announced that the council was making donations to the mayor’s charities, Gover Valley food bank and the Band of Brothers.
