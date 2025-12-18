FESTIVE food and supplies worth £2,000 have been given to the children’s hospice in St Austell.
Food distributor Brakes, which has a depot in Bodmin, made the donation to the Little Harbour hospice.
A dream wish list compiled by the hospice kitchen team was fulfilled in its entirety, with £1,300 worth of the goods coming directly from Brakes and the remainder contributed by its staff.
In addition, Brakes workers from across the region bought Christmas gifts for the children being cared for at St Austell by Children’s Hospice South West.
Little Harbour operations manager Nikki Harris said: “This generosity didn’t just fill our cupboards, it filled our hearts. It means we can add those extra touches that make Christmas magical for the children and their families.”
