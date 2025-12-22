TWO postboxes have been placed in cemeteries in Cornwall’s Clay Country to help people wishing to remember loved ones who have passed away.
The boxes have been installed by St Stephen-in-Brannel Parish Council as part of the Postboxes to Heaven initiative.
The boxes, which are not a part of the national postal system, have been placed at Nanpean Cemetery and St Stephen Churchtown Cemetery.
A council spokesperson said: “Inspired by a growing national movement to support those coping with grief, the new postboxes provide a simple, meaningful way for people of all ages to express their thoughts, memories or emotions.
“Letters posted in the boxes can help individuals process loss, honour a loved one or simply find a moment of peace. These postboxes offer a safe way for anyone – young or old – to write letters to loved ones they miss.
“The Postboxes to Heaven have been given heartfelt names to better reflect their personal significance to the community – Memory Mailbox at Nanpean Cemetery and Words with Wings Mailbox at St Stephen Churchtown Cemetery.
“Pupils from Nanpean Community Primary School and St Stephen Churchtown Academy have been helping to give each postbox a name. A huge heartfelt thank you goes to the pupils, school staff and our operations team for supporting this community project.”
The council will empty the postboxes on a regular basis and store the letters, which will never be opened or read, confidentially. The letters will then be turned into compost which will be reused in the cemeteries.
Council chair Julie Broad said: “We wanted to offer something personal and heartfelt for our community – somewhere people can come to pause, reflect and share their words with those they miss. The Memory Mailbox and Words with Wings Mailbox are small gifts to our parish, created with care and compassion.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.