HARBOUR Housing has been celebrating Christmas across its schemes throughout Cornwall, with festive dinners held for residents at multiple locations.
The Christmas meals, generously sponsored by local businesses, brought residents and staff together to share food, warmth and companionship.
For many people living in supported housing, these gatherings offered a chance to enjoy Christmas in a safe, welcoming and inclusive setting.
Harbour’s scheme are communities where people are supported to rebuild their lives with dignity, stability and hope.
“A shared Christmas meal can mean far more than just food,” said Harbour chaplain Stephen Williams. “It’s about connection, kindness and reminding people they are not alone.”
Across Cornwall this Christmas, Harbour continues to offer not just housing, but a safe harbour when it’s needed most for its 400 clients.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.