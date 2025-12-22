HARBOUR Housing has been celebrating Christmas across its schemes throughout Cornwall, with festive dinners held for residents at multiple locations.

The Christmas meals, generously sponsored by local businesses, brought residents and staff together to share food, warmth and companionship.

Rachel Battleday, People Manager at Harbour Housing, and volunteer Helen Palmer eyeing up the perfectly roasted potatoes.
Rachel Battleday, people manager at Harbour Housing, and volunteer Helen Palmer eyeing up the roast potatoes
Harbour Housing staff and volunteers serving a delicious Christmas meal to residents.
Harbour Housing staff and volunteers serving a delicious Christmas meal to residents

For many people living in supported housing, these gatherings offered a chance to enjoy Christmas in a safe, welcoming and inclusive setting.

Harbour’s scheme are communities where people are supported to rebuild their lives with dignity, stability and hope.

Left to right Dylan Crowder and Jaxs Moore, Clearflow Solutions, Cornish established company.
(L-R) Dylan Crowder and Jaxs Moore of Clearflow Solutions
Harbour clients, volunteers and residents ready to enjoy their festive meal.
Harbour clients, volunteers and residents ready to enjoy their festive meal

“A shared Christmas meal can mean far more than just food,” said Harbour chaplain Stephen Williams. “It’s about connection, kindness and reminding people they are not alone.”

Across Cornwall this Christmas, Harbour continues to offer not just housing, but a safe harbour when it’s needed most for its 400 clients.