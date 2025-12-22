On behalf of the Bards of Gorsedh Kernow, Grand Bard Gwythvosen Jenefer Lowe said: “We are delighted that the Gorsedh is coming to Bodmin. Our last visit was in 1997, and it is wonderful to be returning in 2026. Bodmin, the historic capital, lies at the heart of Cornwall and Cornish culture, and we look forward to working with the people of Bodmin to ensure a wonderful event next September.”