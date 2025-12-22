THE Location for the 2026 Esedhvos and Gorsedh ceremony is set to be held in Bodmin, it has been announced.
Announcing the news, Gorsedh Kernow and Bodmin Town Council said that they were pleased to announce that Bodmin will be the host town for the annual ceremony in September 2026.
Gorsedh Kernow exists to maintain the national Celtic spirit of Cornwall and to give expression to that spirit. It supports and promotes Cornish cultural activity, including the study of Cornish history and literature, the Cornish language, Cornish art, music, dance and sport, and encourages links with other Celtic countries. The Esedhvos Kernow festival includes annual awards for both adults and young people.
The Esedhvos Festival of Cornish Culture, which includes the bardic ceremony where new Bards are initiated, will be held in and around Bodmin in the days preceding the Gorsedh ceremony, which takes place on the first Saturday of September 2026.
A local organising committee will be formed shortly to ensure that the Gorsedh and Esedhvos reflect Bodmin and its community.
On behalf of the Bards of Gorsedh Kernow, Grand Bard Gwythvosen Jenefer Lowe said: “We are delighted that the Gorsedh is coming to Bodmin. Our last visit was in 1997, and it is wonderful to be returning in 2026. Bodmin, the historic capital, lies at the heart of Cornwall and Cornish culture, and we look forward to working with the people of Bodmin to ensure a wonderful event next September.”
At a recent meeting, Bodmin Town Council formally supported the visit of the Gorsedh.
Cllr Liz Ahearn, mayor of Bodmin said: “Bodmin is honoured to be chosen as host town for the Gorsedh Kernow in 2026. This is a significant cultural event for Cornwall, and we look forward to welcoming the Bards, performers and visitors to our town to celebrate Cornish culture, language and heritage.”
