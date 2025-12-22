LOOE RNLI pulled out all the stops to celebrate the volunteers who keep the station running, hosting a special “One Crew” evening to thank everyone for their hard work, fundraising efforts, and dedication to “Saving Lives at Sea” throughout 2025.
While the lifeboat crew are the most visible part of the station, launching boats on emergency calls or training exercises, the Looe operation is backed by more than 60 behind-the-scenes volunteers.
They run the shop, welcome visitors to the boathouse, promote water safety, and organise fundraising events – the unsung heroes who keep the station humming.
The event welcomed all volunteers with drinks and a buffet generously supplied by Tonia from Original Looe Bakery.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Clive Palfrey, joined by former helm Brian Bowdler, highlighted the achievements of the year and paid tribute to long-serving volunteers. Paul Sedgbeer, part of the boathouse visits team for 20 years; Barbara Leck, with 13 years on the fundraising committee and shop; and shop manager Sue Bungey were all recognised for their outstanding service.
A new “Volunteer of the Year” award was launched, creatively crafted from the wooden floorboard of the former D Class lifeboat D-461 Regina Mary, featuring a plinth topped with two yellow wellies. The inaugural winner Ray Jowle, who has devoted 15 years to shop duties, guiding visitors and managing donations.
The evening also celebrated new additions to the RNLI family, with yellow wellies presented to volunteers Jack and Tom for their newborn daughters – a symbolic welcome to “future crew.”
Clive also took a moment to recognise heroics beyond lifeboat launches, naming David Jackman and Victoria Thomas as “Crew Members of the Year” after they saved a colleague’s life following a collapse on the quay.
The night ended on a lighter note with crew awards and banter, including David Jackman presenting Clive with a stepping plate in thanks for his leadership.
