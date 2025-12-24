A precious and heartwarming family festive photo has won a festive competition after a mum captured the festivities.
Cara Woodman, who lives in Falmouth, entered her family photo with her nine-year-old son Zachary at a place that is special to them, Truro Cathedral, featuring a floor to ceiling Christmas tree.
Housing association LiveWest asked its residents to capture what their best festive moment is by sharing a picture and their festive tradition for a chance to win a brand-new air fryer – perfect for cooking treats this winter.
The photo captures her much-loved family tradition of visiting Truro cathedral to attend a family service. The service is a fun way for children to get involved with learning about the religious meaning of Christmas along with carols, nativity, and other festive activities.
Cara Woodman, a LiveWest resident, said: “Every year, it's become like our yearly tradition really, and it's just something nice to do before Christmas. We normally try to go along now because it really makes us feel Christmassy, and it's become something to look forward to together.
“It's such a sweet children's service with carols, they do a nativity alongside it as well and it’s really lovely.”
For a lot of people celebrating this time of year means being with family or friends, and Cara wanted her moment to represent that. She also enjoys the quiet aspect of being able to spend time relaxing after the big lead-up and busyness.
Surprised with her winning entry, Cara said: “I wasn’t expecting to win. I’m really pleased, so thank you. I’m definitely going to use the air fryer to help with our Christmas day lunch, as there is a lot to do as I’m cooking this year for our family and hosting for the first time too, which is exciting.
“I also enjoy having a quiet time at home, as it’s nice to have some time off from work. I just love spending time with the family and just having a nice and chilled Christmas.”
