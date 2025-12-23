A YOUNG girl’s Christmas wish to see a festive panto came true after she was whisked away to watch Aladdin at the Hall for Cornwall.
Ella, aged nine, from St Mary’s on the Isles of Scilly, was one of thousands of people who sent in wishes as part of the theatre’s initiative to celebrate the power of wishes.
She attends Five Islands Academy, which is where her teacher, Alan Craig, set a task for his Year 5 class to make three wishes – one for themselves, one for someone else, and one for the world.
The nine-year-old’s wish was for her family to see more shows on the mainland so they could share the love of theatre together. The Hall for Cornwall teamed up with partners to make Ella’s dream become a reality.
Ella and her mum, Zenna, were flown from St Mary’s to Cornwall Airport Newquay with Skybus. The pair, along with Ella’s aunt, headed to Hall for Cornwall to experience the festive fun of Aladdin together, catching up with the cast after the show in an exclusive meet-and-greet.
Ella and her mum enjoyed a complimentary night’s stay at The Falmouth following the performance thanks to the generosity of the Cornwall Hotel Collection.
Julien Boast, the executive producer of Aladdin and CEO of Hall for Cornwall said: “Together with our partners, we’ve turned a dream into a memory that will last a lifetime. That’s what theatre does best – igniting joy and creating unforgettable experiences.
“But for us, it goes deeper. Ella lives in one of the most beautiful yet rurally isolated parts of the country, where opportunities to experience live performance can be few and far between. At the heart of Hall for Cornwall’s mission is removing barriers, seeking out under-represented communities and sharing the transformative power of theatre.”
Josie Hutt, the marketing manager at the Cornwall Airport Newquay, added: “At Cornwall Airport Newquay, connecting communities is at the heart of everything we do, and that’s especially true when it comes to our lifeline links with the Isles of Scilly. Being able to play a part in making Ella’s wish come true has been incredibly special.
“Working alongside Skybus and Hall for Cornwall, this collaboration shows the real power of Cornish brands coming together to make something truly magical happen.”
Jonathan Hinkles, the managing director of Skybus, said: “Our partnership with Cornwall Airport Newquay has always been about more than flights, and helping Ella travel from St Mary’s to experience the magic of pantomime is a perfect example of that. We’re delighted to have helped make her dream a reality.”
Ben Young, the managing director of the Cornwall Hotel Collection, said: “We’ve always held community right at the heart of all we do.
“When we heard about Ella’s wish, it was our pleasure to offer up a room at The Falmouth in the hopes that their stay with us only added to the festive joy of a trip to the theatre. It was a delight to welcome her and her mum through our doors, and we feel immensely proud to have been able to partner with Hall for Cornwall to help make this Christmas dream come true.”
