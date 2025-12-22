CORNWALL’S High Sheriff braved the rain to help create a Christmas orchard for a charity which helps vulnerable children.
Geraint Richards was visiting the charity Go Beyond which provides breaks for children at its coastal centre in Tywardreath. The trees, a mixture of apple and plum, were donated by the Duchy of Cornwall where Mr Richards is Head Forester.
The idea is to help children visiting the centre to understand where food comes from. After helping children and staff from the charity to plant the six trees, which include native Cornish species, Mr Richards suggested calling it the Christmas Orchard.
Michele Farmer, CEO of Go Beyond, said: “We are really grateful to the High Sheriff for the trees and for visiting us.
“The children were really excited to learn how to plant the trees even though it was tipping down with rain. Some of the children said they are looking forward to returning to the centre to see how the trees have grown.”
Ms Farmer said Go Beyond has given more than 1,100 children breaks this year offering a vital escape for those dealing with poverty, bereavement, abuse, bullying, or the pressures of being a young carer.
She said: “When children spend time with us, they play, explore nature, make friends, and create lasting memories. We see first-hand the transformation that happens when a child is given space to breathe.
“A few days away from their daily struggles can boost a child’s confidence, build resilience, and even shape their aspirations for the future.”
To find out more about Go Beyond, refer a child, or support their work, visit www.gobeyond.org.uk
