The charity is appealing for handmade blankets that can offer comfort, warmth and security to animals - at a time when the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is leaving many families struggling to keep their pets warm. Blankets will be distributed through the RSPCA’s Pet Food Bank Partnership, which works with food banks and community groups nationwide to provide essential items - including food, toys and cosy blankets - to pets whose owners are facing financial hardship.
Alison Fletcher, the RSPCA national lead for pet food banks said: “Every pet deserves warmth, comfort and care, especially during winter. Our supporters are incredibly generous, and this activity is a wonderful way for people of all ages and abilities to get involved and help keep more pets safe and warm.”
The charity has launched its appeal to support its frontline teams, with abandonment incidents reported to the charity having risen 23 per cent in the first ten months of the year.
Alison added: “Sadly, we’ve seen reports of neglect and abandonment surge this year, indicating that many pet owners are struggling. That’s why our Pet Food Bank Partnership is such a vital lifeline - and why small acts of kindness, such as knitting and donating a handmade blanket, can make a real difference.
“Those taking part are encouraged to use soft, pet-safe yarn - such as wool, acrylic or cotton - and tightly woven patterns to keep little paws safe. We’re incredibly grateful to all those looking to knit for animals this Christmas. There’s loads more information about getting involved online.”
Finished blankets can be posted to: Pet Food Bank Partnership, RSPCA Leybourne Animal Centre, 199 Castle Way, West Malling, ME19 5HW.
