A BINGO Loco fundraising event at the Royal Cornwall Showground has raised more than £600 for a local men’s mental health charity.
Organised by the North Cornwall Hunt Supporters Club, the lively evening drew around 170 people and featured six interactive rounds of bingo, a full DJ set and bar, and entertainment delivered in partnership with local DJs from Vibe Society.
The proceeds from the event will go directly to Man Down, a charity which provides support for men who are struggling with their mental health.
At the event, a local farmer had the honour of taking on role of bingo caller, adding to the community feel of the night which was enjoyed by all who attended.
In total, £640 was raised and a formal cheque presentation took place at the trail hunting group’s local point-to-point.
The chairman of the North Cornwall Hunt Supporters’ Club said: “Given the current pressures on rural life, it’s more important than ever that we come together as a community. Man Down was a natural choice for us to support, not only because it’s a charity founded here in Cornwall, but because men’s mental health is a pressing issue in agriculture.
“We work closely with farmers and landowners, and many within the hunt community have either attended Man Down meetings or know someone who has. Supporting them felt very close to home.”
Darren Collins, events coordinator from Man Down, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the North Cornwall Hunt Supporters Club for their generous donation and for choosing to support men’s mental health here in Cornwall.
“Community-led events like this make a real difference, helping us continue our work supporting men who are struggling. It’s heartening to see such strong local backing, especially from within the agricultural community where the need for mental health support is so great.”
This year marks the first time the Supporters Club has hosted an event specifically dedicated to supporting an external charity, expanding on the longstanding tradition of charitable giving by the main North Cornwall Hunt.
The club also held its annual Speedshear event in August, donating £3,000 to cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer.
The Bingo Loco night drew strong local support, including notable attendance from young farmers, and received prize contributions from several local businesses, including vouchers from Boat Yard and Farrier and a local nail salon.
The chairman added: “The response from the community was fantastic. It was wonderful to see the general public, supporters and young farmers all come together to enjoy the night and back such an important cause.”
The North Cornwall Hunt are registered members of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA). Members of the BHSA sign up to a code of conduct and uphold the highest standards of welfare for the hounds in their care.
Every year the trail hunting community raises tens of thousands of pounds for charitable causes. In a recent six-month period 92 different charities benefited to the tune of £460,000 raised by members of BHSA-registered hunts.
