CALLINGTON Rotary has donated £1,000 to the Callington Youth Project Group following a year of successful fundraising.
The donation was made possible thanks to money raised at a popular Christmas Market, along with a series of fundraising events held throughout the year.
The funding will support 10 youth sessions, each reaching between 50 and 60 young people, helping to provide a safe, supportive and engaging environment for local youths.
Callington Rotary said it was proud to support the youth project and the positive opportunities it offers young people in the community.
Representatives also thanked everyone who supported their fundraising activities, saying the generosity of the local community played a vital role in making the donation possible.
