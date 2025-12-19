STAFF at minerals giant Imerys have been supporting good causes in Cornwall through a new volunteering programme.
Under the scheme, Imerys has given each member of staff up to 16 hours of paid volunteering time across the year.
This allows workers to contribute directly to causes that matter to them in local communities.
An Imerys spokesperson said: “A range of charities and community organisations including museums, animal shelters and environmental efforts, such as beach cleans, have benefited from support.
“RSPCA Cornwall was a popular choice with many colleagues – volunteers completed tasks such as transporting mulch, clearing pathways and preparing a dedicated area for new resident ducks.
“Volunteers also partnered with the Wheal Martyn Clay Works, helping to preserve and enhance the historic site by undertaking outdoor work, including clearing invasive rhododendrons.”
The programme, taken up by dozens of staff, was co-ordinated by the Imerys volunteering team, including Hannah Cutlan and Dan Cocker.
Hannah said: “It has been fantastic to see so many colleagues getting involved. Volunteering not only strengthens our links with the community but also creates a real sense of pride across our teams. We’re thrilled with what has been achieved and hugely thankful to all who welcomed us.”
Wendy Elliott, volunteer co-ordinator at RSPCA Cornwall, said: “The support from Imerys volunteers has been invaluable. It’s wonderful to see local businesses taking such an active role in supporting our charity. We’re incredibly grateful for everything the team has done.”
Andrew Trudgian, site team lead at the Wheal Martyn heritage site near St Austell, said: “Tasks like invasive plant removal are essential for protecting the unique landscape at Wheal Martyn. The enthusiasm and teamwork shown by the Imerys group was outstanding.”
Imerys now plans to build on this success by expanding its volunteer partnerships. Email [email protected] to find out how your group could benefit.
