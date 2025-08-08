A GROUP of volunteers from minerals giant Imerys have been helping out at a china clay museum and heritage centre.
A team of Imerys employees spent the day at the Wheal Martyn Clay Works museum, near St Austell, helping to clear invasive vegetation as part of a new ongoing partnership supporting the heritage site.
The team was given the task of clearing an area thick with rhododendron bushes which had been growing for well over 50 years and had restricted access to a path and had been preventing other plants and wildlife from thriving in the area.
Wheal Martyn Clay Works has more than 25 acres of land to manage and Imerys employees have been invited to support the museum through a number of volunteering days.
Mark Hewson, who leads Imerys in the UK, said: “China clay mining has shaped the landscape, lives of people and economy of Mid-Cornwall for over 250 years.
“It is vitally important that we continue to support Wheal Martyn so it can continue to share the story of china clay – right up to the work we are doing now and into the future.
“I look forward to seeing our team there as much as possible, offering practical help and also enjoying time together out of the usual routine!”
Andy Trudgian, site team lead at Wheal Martyn Clay Works, said: “We are so grateful for the support of Imerys and look forward to hosting more staff on upcoming volunteer days.
“With all the land we have here, you can imagine that takes a lot of work to maintain. If you are interested in donating your time, please do get in touch to add to our growing list of 70-plus volunteers.”
If you would like more information on how you can volunteer at Wheal Martyn Clay Works, visit www.wheal-martyn.com/volunteering
