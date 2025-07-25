MINERALS giant Imerys is working with schools in Cornwall and further afield to provide careers advice and support.
During the 2024-2025 academic year, the company hosted 38 work experience students in Cornwall and Devon. Students undertook pit tours and worked across departments including engineering, finance, IT, science and technology, geology, surveying, planning and logistics.
Imerys attended 17 career engagement events and talks at schools and colleges across the South West, from Year 3 to Year 11, including a week-long STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) event at Bodmin.
The company also hosted a visit by 30 Roseland Academy business studies students to a processing site at Par when presentations were given which aligned with the curriculum, helping pupils see how core business concepts are applied in the real world.
Richard Jones from Roseland Academy said: “It was great for the young people to see and hear the concepts they’ve been learning in class come to life in an industrial setting. It was a real eye-opener for them.”
Meanwhile, three members of the Imerys human resources team volunteer as enterprise advisers at Treviglas Academy in Newquay, Penrice Academy in St Austell and the Roseland Academy. They offer advice and support to help shape the schools’ careers programmes.
Clare Sleeman, who works as a talent and learning manager at Imerys, said: “Throughout the year, we have worked hard to support outreach to educational partners across the UK but particularly in Cornwall and Devon – which is where the majority of our careers opportunities are located.
“Imerys British Lithium experts also attended many events to explain what roles will be needed in the future lithium industry. With around 350 job opportunities linked to our lithium project, it is essential that we start to speak to local young people now about what skills they will need to benefit from this opportunity.”
