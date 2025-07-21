A SMALL, independent Cornish charity has launched a fundraising appeal to rescue and secure the future of a unique prehistoric ritual site described by experts as “Cornwall’s ancient sacred heart”.
Cornwall Heritage Trust is hoping to raise £50,000 towards the acquisition of Castilly Henge, one of the South-West’s most important and best-researched late Neolithic sites.
This Scheduled Monument is currently at risk due to the threat posed by invasive vegetation and inaccessible to the public.
Located just off the A30 near Bodmin, Castilly Henge is believed to have been built during the late Neolithic period, dating from approximately 3000 to 2500 BCE.
It is a substantial oval earthwork with an external bank and internal ditch, which would have formed an amphitheatre-like setting for gatherings and ritual activities. Its significance continued into the Early Bronze Age, approximately 2400-1500 BCE, when several high-status burial mounds or barrows were built close by.
Excitingly, after recent surveys undertaken by Historic England’s Archaeological Investigation Team, there was the discovery of traces of a now-removed possible stone circle in the middle of the henge.
It is understood that not all henges contain stone circles, and is believed that there is only one other of this type known to survive in Cornwall.
A four-week archaeological excavation is set to take place at the monument in September and October 2025 to target important questions about these findings to understand more about the monument’s character, date and potential later reuse.
The henge is currently at risk due to the threat posed by invasive vegetation at the site. Modern development of the nearby road infrastructure and local service network, which lie within metres of the site, also pose potential risks for its future.
As a result, Castilly Henge is currently inaccessible to the public and, despite the attention it has received thanks to the recent discoveries there remains largely unknown to the wider populace, something which the Cornwall Heritage Trust seeks to address if it is successful with its fundraising mission.
Founded in 1985, the Cornwall Heritage Trust is a charity which protects historic places across Cornwall, which are all free for the general public to visit. It hosts a wide-reaching programme of wellbeing, education and community workshops, activities and events at these heritage sites and provides grants enabling visits to museums and historic monuments across Cornwall.
Cathy Woolcock, Cornwall Heritage Trust’s chief operating officer said: “The henge has been at risk for some time – a threat which urgently needs to be addressed before this special place and the secrets it holds are potentially lost. Our charity has been protecting historic landscapes and monuments across Cornwall for the last 40 years.
“We have a strong track record of giving these special places the archaeological and land management expertise they need and have helped save a number from the Heritage at Risk Register. We hope to be able to do the same for Castilly Henge and would be hugely grateful for your support.”
