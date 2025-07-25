THE charity that runs two hospices in Cornwall is to receive extra funding from the government.
Cornwall Hospice Care, which operates Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell and St Julia’s in Hayle, will be given £482,954. This is on top of the £161,125 the charity was awarded in March.
The government is supplying £75-million to more than 170 hospices across England to provide upgrades and enhancements to facilities.
The funding marks another step in the delivery of the government’s Plan for Change.
Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay, said the funding “will make a real difference for hospices in our community that do such an important job supporting local families”.
He said: “I’m so pleased that this Labour government has allocated such important funding to our hospices.
“Cornwall Hospice Care provides such invaluable support in our community for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones and this government funding will make a real difference.
“It was a pleasure to meet some of the team on a recent visit to Mount Edgcumbe and I thank them for the invaluable work they do to support local people through some of the toughest times of their lives.”
Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.
“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.
“I have seen firsthand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.
“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10-year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community.”
