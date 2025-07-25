Each Saturday between July 26 and August 30 will see free events for all the family to enjoy in the town, complimented with free parking in the council’s Priory Car Park to maximise accessibility to all the offerings.
The summer of fun begins on Saturday, July 26 with the monthly Bodmin Market between 9am and 2pm and Sports in the Park between 11am and 3pm.
Bodmin Market will feature the usual offering of favourite local traders alongside live music from the talented Rachel Best, performing at 10am and 12pm.
At Sports in the Park, a smorgasbord of local sports clubs will be taking part in events for everyone, with free inflatables and refreshments courtesy of Equally Abled and Whip n Dip.
Alongside this, the annual Alstock music event in the top car park of Priory Park, a ticketed event, promises a full day of musical entertainment in memory of legendary Bodmin guitarist Al Hodge and raising a significant amount of money for local causes.
It is one of a packed programme of events for all the family.
Events across August include KBSK Fun in the Park and Free Mini Golf on August 2, Fusion X Bodmin with workshops and stunt shows at Bodmin Skate Park on August 9, Circus Skills and Narisa Lawn featuring Swamp Circus Trust and culminating in Bodmin Carnival on August 16.
On August 23, there will be an animal encounter day featuring face painting and wild wonders between 11am and 3pm and the summer of fun culminates on August 30 with the ever-popular Movies in the Park between 11am and 8pm and another helping of the Bodmin Market.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Bodmin Town Council is proud to offer a summer of free events for families and visitors, bringing our community together and celebrating everything Bodmin has to offer.”
