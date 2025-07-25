As part of efforts to make defibrillators more available to help save lives in the event of a cardiac arrest, Bodmin Town Council has invested in the installation of a new device outside of its Shire House headquarters.
Its location means it is easily accessible for users of the nearby amenities of Priory Park and Mount Folly.
The installation of the latest defibrillator, undertaken by Duchy Defibrillators and South West Electrical Solutions, brings the number of accessible defibrillator locations in the town to 13.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “We're pleased to have a new defibrillator available to the public outside the Shire House Suite next to Priory car park.
“A big thank you to Duchy Defibrillators and South West Electrical Solutions Ltd for installing it for us!”
The 13 defibrillators located across Bodmin can be accessed at the following locations
- Bodmin Town Council, Shire House Suite, Priory car park, PL31 2DQ
- The Lighthouse Appliance Warehouse – Church Square, PL31 2DP
- Ron’s – 43 Lower Bore Street, PL31 2JU
- Wovina – 3 Omaha Road, PL31 1ER
- Berryfields Community Centre – Harmer Close, PL31 2EU
- Spar – 30 Rock Lane, PL31 1NR
- Bunny Homes – 9A Callywith Industrial Estate, Launceston Road, PL31 2RQ
- Lanhydrock Golf Club, Lostwithiel Road, PL30 5AQ
- Market House Arcade, Fore Street, PL31 2JA
- Coldharbour football ground – Castle Canyke Road, PL31 1DX
- Bodmin Clinic, Boundary Road, PL31 2QT
- Proper Cornish, 3 Lucknow Rd, PL31 1EZ
- The Borough Arms, Boundary Road, PL31 2RD
To access one, follow these instructions: “Call 999 and they will direct you to your nearest defibrillator. They will then ask for the number on the defibrillator box. You will be given a code to unlock the box to retrieve the defibrillator. The defibrillator will then guide you through the use of the machine.”
