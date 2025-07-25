A MEMORIAL to a war hero in St Austell is due to be relocated – away from a building site.
The grade II listed horse trough which commemorates Captain Thomas Agar‐Robartes, who as well as being a soldier was also an MP for St Austell, is set to be moved from Dithmarschen Way, where housing is going to be developed, to the Truro Road park.
Captain Agar-Robartes was the eldest son of the 6th Viscount Clifden, of Lanhydrock House, near Bodmin, and between 1906 and his death in 1915 in the First World War, he served as an MP, first for Bodmin and later for St Austell.
St Austell town councillors have been told by developers Treveth that the trough is due to be moved in September.
