VISITORS to a china clay mining museum near St Austell are being given the chance to follow in the footsteps of a young clay miner from the past this summer.
The “Day in the life of a Kettle Kid” trail at Wheal Martyn Clay Works is inspired by the real-life story of Arthur Northey, who worked his whole career in the clay industry, starting as a kettle boy aged 14.
Historically, kettle boys ran errands, warmed pasties and made tea for the clay miners. Now modern visitors can experience a day as a “kettle kid” during the museum’s 50th year.
Museum manager Sue Ford said: “Sadly no longer with us, Arthur was a wonderful character. After a life-long career in the clay industry, he volunteered at Wheal Martyn until well into his eighties – what a remarkable man.
“We remain very grateful to him for sharing his story with us – it’s such a great way to bring the past to life in an exciting way, so that our visitors and communities can discover how different the role of children was 75 years ago compared to today.”
Trail participants can have a go at carrying a traditional kettle, dress up in period clothing, take a fun photograph and play historic themed games. A prize will be given to everyone who completes the trail as a keepsake of the day.
Families can also take part in a range of “kettle kid” activities and get creative with paint, clay and decorations to make their own kettle boy or bal maiden to take home.
The trail is included in the standard museum admission while the creative sessions are extra.
The Wheal Martyn Clay Works museum and heritage centre is set in 26 acres. Its collections and historic buildings are preserved to tell the story of Cornwall’s largest mining industry.
