THE UK’s only china clay mining museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
For the last half a century, Wheal Martyn Clay Works has been dedicated to preserving and retelling stories from Cornwall’s industrial past.
The museum two miles north of St Austell is located within two former Victorian clay works. It tells the story of the china clay industry and the people who worked and lived in a landscape defined by Cornwall’s iconic “white pyramids”.
The museum, established in the March of 1975 by English China Clays, brings alive the industry’s history from the 1820s to the 1960s when clay mining was labour intensive and physically taxing.
The site, part of which is designated as a scheduled ancient monument by Historic England, is home to working machinery, a large collection of items and objects, and a substantial archive.
Managing director Colin Vallance said: “We are proud to be celebrating 50 years of sharing Cornwall’s china clay mining story – 50 years of welcoming our community and visitors, inspiring and educating future generations in the context of this remarkable industry which has global reach and produces a product every one of us uses every day.
“We are so grateful to all those who have contributed towards making Wheal Martyn what it is today – our friends, volunteers, community and funders, without which the charity could not possibly achieve all that it does.”
The museum’s staff and volunteers, including many from the China Clay History Society, have worked hard over the last 50 years to develop and deliver a number of projects.
Significant milestones have included the development of the main atrium and discovery centre in 2005; the restoration of the 18ft waterwheel, a key part of the scheduled ancient monument at Wheal Martyn, in 2017; and the Clay Works project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a range of trusts and foundations, which saw extensive preservation of two historic industrial buildings and the creation of a learning space and gallery for temporary exhibitions in 2022.
Colin said: “Alongside these physical changes, our engagement and educational programme has expanded and is designed to promote a deeper understanding of the significance of china clay to Cornwall’s history and culture of our area.
“Through working in partnership with other museums, community groups and individuals, and with the support of investment from Cornwall Council, Arts Council England and many other funders, we have been able to really expand our offer and reach a broader range of people. Regular activity now includes a Memory Cafe, arts for health sessions, Cornish speaking mornings, home education workshops, a family activity programme, monthly music nights featuring Cornish talent, exhibitions, a climate cafe and creative workshops, as well as a whole range of occasional events and activities.”
As part of its anniversary celebrations, Wheal Martyn is also asking for people to share their stories and photographs from visits to the museum over the years. If you have anything you would like to contribute, please email [email protected]