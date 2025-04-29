A MAN has decided to travel the length of Britain on local buses for charity after inspiration struck on a trip to Cornwall.
James White, 42, set off on Tuesday, April 22, on his journey from Land's End to John O'Groats.
Starting each morning at 8am, he said he spends between 10 and 12 hours a day on buses.
James, a chartered engineer from Richmond, southwest London, says he will have to catch 49 buses in total and estimates it will cost less than £250 thanks to the £3 price cap in most areas.
He made the decision to do the trip in September last year while on a trip to Cornwall.
After spotting that Land's End had a bus stop, he wondered if there was another at the other end of the country in John O'Groats. James started planning immediately after having the idea, and continued plotting the route every night after work until he finally booked it in February.
Using his annual leave to help him complete this mission, James got a train from Paddington to Penzance, and then started from Land's End.
He said: “I don’t know why I am doing it. I just had the idea, planned it, and now I am here. I have no interest in buses whatsoever- I normally get the Tube to work.
“So far, everything has gone exactly how I planned it. It is a strange thing to do. Everyone has been overwhelmingly positive. It has been great, I am really enjoying it.
“It has been quite interesting to visit places that I wouldn’t usually see. England when it is sunny is one of the best places to travel.
“With all the changes it has been quite mentally taxing- if catching a bus can be mentally taxing.”
However, he says the experience has been positive overall - with no delays or cancellations as of yet.
James has been documenting his whole journey through Instagram, which he had never used before this trip, and he has now amassed more than 2,800 followers.
On where his favourite journey has been, James praised Cornwall, stating that it had “spectacular” scenery.
So far, his mission has raised more than £2,800 for the mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably - which he picked as “men’s mental health isn’t spoken about enough.”
He added: “The vast majority of people who have donated are strangers. Every time I get the email to say that someone has donated it is incredible.
“I am the type of person where if somebody suggests something then I want to do it for my own curiosity. I never thought that anyone else would be as interested as they are.
“I am very motivated to raise as much money as I can.”
James' journey will end with the number 80 bus from Thurso to John O'Groats tomorrow Wednesday, April 30.
This is around 814 miles from his starting location in Land's End.
Donation can still be made at www.justgiving.com/page/jameskeirwhite