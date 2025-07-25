A SPECTACULAR sight is promised in Fowey on Friday, August 1, when the port’s all-weather lifeboat bids farewell after nearly 30 years.
On Friday afternoon, a flotilla of colourful boats co-ordinated by Fowey Harbour Commissioners will follow the all-weather lifeboat out to sea.
An RNLI spokesperson said: “All vessels are welcome to join what is sure to be a memorable and eye-catching flotilla procession of lifeboats, harbour boats, working and trip boats, ex-lifeboats, safety boats, gigs and private vessels.
“The flotilla will be co-ordinated by harbour patrol vessels and mariners are being encouraged to dress vessels where safe to do so with bunting, flags or RNLI colours.
“On Friday, the lifeboat will be open to the public on the lifeboat pontoon from 11am to 1pm for free tours. This will be the final chance for members of the public to look around the lifeboat before she leaves Fowey.
“At 2.15pm, Fowey’s coxswain, Jonathan Pritchard, will make a short speech on board the lifeboat, which will be relayed to the watching crowd via speakers. He will then take the helm for the final time to lead the flotilla of boats out of the harbour, flanked by Fowey’s inshore D-class lifeboat and their relief Atlantic 85 lifeboat.
“During the procession out of Fowey, the lifeboat will detour to Fowey Town Quay and then to Polruan so that watching bystanders can see her final appearance.
“At the harbour entrance, the flotilla is requested to form a ‘guard of honour’ and mariners and onlooking crowds are encouraged to cheer, wave and sound horns to give her a rousing farewell and send her on her way and also to thank all those who have served aboard her.”
The lifeboat has launched on 314 shouts and saved 22 lives.
