A DANCE and fitness business in Cornwall has been recognised with an award.
The 4Real Studios CIC, which operates in St Austell and Fowey, has picked up a Prestige Award.
The accolade is given in recognition of business excellence with regard to products and services.
Angie Smith, founder and boss of 4Real Studios, said: "We are delighted to have won this award.
“I am so proud of the team at 4Real who all work so hard to support our community through fitness and dance, to enhance well-being and community spirit, encouraging both children and adults to be the best version of themselves.
“The biggest compliments we receive are about how welcoming and inclusive our studios are, with many clients attending classes daily.”
