Cornwall's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 23 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor to Bolventor - lane closure and convoy for carriageway resurfacing works. Westbound, central gap closure near Temple, diversion via A30 westbound to Temple Tor, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 7pm June 11 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 28 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
• A30, from 7pm July 28 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canon's Town traffic signals for Wildanet works.
• A30, from 7pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chy-An-Mor to Newtown carriageway closure for white lining, diversion via Long Rock road.
• A30, from 8pm July 30 to 4am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Cardinham - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm July 31 to 4am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth roundabout - lane closures and two-way traffic lights electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor roundabout - lane closures and two-way traffic lights electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm August 8 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - three-Way traffic lights for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A38, from 7pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 7pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Turfdown Roundabout lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.