ORGANISERS of the Liskeard Young Farmers’ Club Christmas tractor run said they were delighted after the latest festive event proved a huge success.

Around 50 tractors, along with seven lorries, took to the roads, spreading Christmas cheer across Liskeard and surrounding villages while raising more than £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Farmers’ Club funds.

In the region of 50 tractors took part in the annual Christmas tractor run ( Jon Harris Photography )

Vehicles gathered at Trenoweth in Dobwalls before setting off on a scenic route through communities including Liskeard, St Cleer, Pensilva and Minions. Spectators lined the roads to enjoy the illuminated convoy.

Spokesperson Poppy Sowden said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout and generosity shown. Seeing so many people come out to support us made all the hard work worthwhile.”

Organisers of the Tractor Run hailed the event another huge success ( Jon Harris Photography )

This year's Tractor Run has helped to raise over £2,000 for various charities and club funds ( Jon Harris Photography )

Tractors of all sizes formed part of the colourful parade which made its way around Liskeard and it's surrounding areas ( Jon Harris Photography )