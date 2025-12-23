ORGANISERS of the Liskeard Young Farmers’ Club Christmas tractor run said they were delighted after the latest festive event proved a huge success.
Around 50 tractors, along with seven lorries, took to the roads, spreading Christmas cheer across Liskeard and surrounding villages while raising more than £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Farmers’ Club funds.
Vehicles gathered at Trenoweth in Dobwalls before setting off on a scenic route through communities including Liskeard, St Cleer, Pensilva and Minions. Spectators lined the roads to enjoy the illuminated convoy.
Spokesperson Poppy Sowden said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout and generosity shown. Seeing so many people come out to support us made all the hard work worthwhile.”
