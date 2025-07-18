I MAY be biased, but South East Cornwall must be the most beautiful part of the country. From Bodmin Moor in the North, the magnificent sea in the South, and the two rivers to the West and East. We are so lucky to have this picturesque natural environment right on our doorstep.
But in between the wonderful countryside and coastal landscapes, we have some fantastic local events that go on, year in year out, keeping our traditions well and truly alive. Our community spirit is unmatched.
As the summer events begin to take place, I have been out and about in our local communities to see the best of what South East Cornwall has to offer, watching and taking part with friends and neighbours.
This year marked 120 years of the Liskeard Show. As one of the largest one-day agricultural events around, the show is always a spectacle, but it was particularly special to be there on this significant anniversary.
With it being the hottest day of the year so far, the volunteers, organisers and hospitality workers had their work cut out to make sure everyone was well-fed and watered. Everything went incredibly smoothly, despite the challenging conditions. The main attractions did not disappoint. Horse and carriages, vintage tractors, even giant tortoises were there. Everyone had such a great time.
However, it was also a day of business. I find that events like this are opportunities to have more informal discussions with people firmly rooted in our communities. People like the show’s Chairman, Colin Dymond, who has also been recognised for his varied work in agriculture. There is so much that goes on throughout the year to make this one day run so efficiently. I would like to extend my thanks to all the organisers, volunteers and exhibitors for making it possible.
I also met with NFU Mutual representatives at their tent. I know that a lot needs to be done to support this sector, and I will continue to raise the concerns shared with me by our farming communities.
Moving on to another recent local event. Over at the other end of the constituency in Torpoint, the annual civic parade was held. Naval personnel and local groups came together to honour community service and display Torpoint’s cultural significance in Cornwall’s history.
It’s fantastic to see that community and traditional events are stronger than ever in South East Cornwall. We haven’t lost our attachment to our local history, and that’s something we should all be proud of.
In tune with this, the Cornish Language and Heritage Bill that I introduced will play an important role in securing our identity for future generations. Due to the work on major national topics like assisted dying, it has been delayed, but I will continue pushing for it in Westminster.
I am looking forward to working back at home over the recess. Please get in touch via email about any community events you’d like me to attend, [email protected]
