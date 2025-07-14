It’s the mission of this government to break the link between a child’s background and what they go on to achieve. Initiatives from the last Labour government like Sure Start helped level the playing field in Cornwall and further afield. Sure Start revolutionised family and community services, with research showing that children who lived within a short distance of a Sure Start centre for their first five years were 0.9 percentage points more likely to achieve five good GCSEs at age 16. It wasn’t just hugely beneficial for children. When I knocked on doors during the general election I met parents, mainly women, who had been supported by Sure Start during the last Labour government and who had been able to go on, with the springboard of that support, to build their own lives and employment prospects.