Then on Monday, our Parental Leave and Pay Review is a much-needed opportunity to explore and consider how the parental leave and pay system could better support working families, reflect the modern economy, and deliver on the government’s missions. That means reviewing all types of leave and includes provision for unsocial hours, for example in the hospitality sector – of vital importance to us in Cornwall. In parallel, I’m a supporter of Dadshift - a group of men, dads and other parents campaigning for better paternity leave in the UK – and for a better deal for working mothers too.