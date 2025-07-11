Meanwhile, I was very pleased to see some tangible progress in response to calls for increased safety and visibility of policing in Bodmin. Hotspot patrols and dedicated street marshals will now be supporting the town centre, which is something I’ve consistently pressed for after hearing concerns from residents and businesses alike. I also meet regularly with Devon and Cornwall Police to discuss a number of issues that are raised with me, and will continue to support them in any way I can to help keep our towns, villages, and rural areas safe.