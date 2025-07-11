THIS week, Parliament saw the long-awaited introduction of the Government’s English Devolution Bill - and with it, our fight for a fair deal for Cornwall officially begins. For too long, talks of devolution deals that lack the ambition or respect our Duchy deserves have been floated around. I’ve said from day one that Cornwall’s unique culture, history, and identity must be recognised with a distinct settlement, not one that lumps us in with Devon or treats us like any other English county.
That’s why I’ll be pushing hard throughout this process to make sure Cornwall’s voice is properly heard. And I really hope that all six of Cornwall’s MPs can come together and work cross-party on this issue, for the better of Cornwall, because only by standing united can we make a compelling case for real powers, proper funding, and local control over the issues that affect our daily lives.
Another area where action is urgently needed is transport, and specifically, access to our rail network. This week I launched a petition demanding urgent investment in step-free access at Bodmin Parkway station. For too long, disabled passengers have had to be physically carried over the footbridge between platforms, which is not just degrading but downright dangerous. So many constituents have raised the issue directly with me, and I’ve seen first hand just how inaccessible the station is for those disabled constituents. It’s 2025 - and this sort of exclusion should be utterly unacceptable.
If you’d also like to sign the petition, you can find a link on my Facebook page - just search ‘Ben Maguire MP’. With strong local backing, we can keep the pressure on Network Rail, Great Western Railway, and the Department for Transport to finally act.
Meanwhile, I was very pleased to see some tangible progress in response to calls for increased safety and visibility of policing in Bodmin. Hotspot patrols and dedicated street marshals will now be supporting the town centre, which is something I’ve consistently pressed for after hearing concerns from residents and businesses alike. I also meet regularly with Devon and Cornwall Police to discuss a number of issues that are raised with me, and will continue to support them in any way I can to help keep our towns, villages, and rural areas safe.
And while this is of course welcome news, we still need a proper national Rural Crime Strategy - a promise I’ve secured from the Home Secretary - to ensure every community in North Cornwall receives the protection and support it deserves.
And finally, I’ll end on something a little lighter. I’m delighted to share that I've managed to get
Bluntrock Gold, a craft beer brewed right here in North Cornwall (St Minver!) by the fantastic team at Bluntrock Brewery, now officially served on tap in the Houses of Parliament. It’s an incredible showcase for Cornish produce and a proud moment for us, and I’ll be doing my best to convince colleagues from all parties to try a pint.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.