Mr Streeting has woven these opportunities into the Labour 10 year strategy for the NHS launched last week. The plan will deliver three big shifts in how the NHS works: First, from hospital to community - more care will be available on your doorstep and from the comfort of your own home. It will be easier to see a GP, and Neighbourhood Health Centres will be available in every community; secondly, from analogue to digital - new technology will liberate staff from timewasting admin and make booking appointments and managing care easier; and finally, from sickness to prevention.