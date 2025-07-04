However, this reliance on what is often still a seasonal sector, can make us vulnerable. After the post-COVID boom, Cornwall really suffered and by summer 2024 Tim Jones, chairman of South West Business Council, argued that tourism in the South West, was at its lowest for 10 years. I have spoken to many small business owners, and I know that some of them have been struggling. Rising costs, high energy bills, staff shortages and pandemic debts have forced some to close or to consider doing so. The businesses themselves are often family-run, small, close-knit, and centres of their communities, so their loss is felt greatly.