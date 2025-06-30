Professor Chris Witty's 2021 report on ‘Health in Coastal Communities’ recommended targeted support for GP services in coastal areas and a national strategy to address the repeated problems facing healthcare in these communities. South East Cornwall deserves to be at the forefront of healthcare improvements. I’m calling on this government to act on those recommendations, I’m also making the case in Westminster for South East Cornwall to be part of any pilot schemes, so that our community is first in line for future plans.