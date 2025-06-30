I KNOW just how hard it can be to access healthcare in South East Cornwall, a large rural and coastal constituency. Long travel times, old and indirect routes, limited public transport, and scattered small communities all make access difficult - especially for older people, those on low incomes, or anyone who’s unwell.
Since the general election, the government has made good progress to tackle healthcare issues. I welcome the steps taken so far, with waiting lists in the South West falling by 15,068 since Labour entered government. The Spending Review set out future NHS funding increases, which will bolster our existing local health infrastructure. There has also been more targeted support, with the Health Secretary unveiling plans to redistribute health spending towards areas where it is needed most.
Local residents often tell me that healthcare access is one of their primary concerns and I'm determined to see real progress here at home. That’s why I’m working to bring more services across to our side of the Tamar. I’m backing plans for health hubs and blood testing in Saltash and Torpoint and supporting the Tamar Valley Health Centre in Callington in their mission to expand their premises.
We also need to think differently about how we deliver care in places like ours. That means encouraging innovation and exploring options that meet our unique needs. Mobile services like roaming dental vans and investing in community nursing could allow more people to recover at home rather than travelling miles for help.
We inherited a tough situation, but these steps restore the foundations of the NHS to help give patients the care they deserve. As your local MP, I am pushing for South East Cornwall to be at the forefront of any new strategies to improve health services.
Policy implementation often overlooks the similar problems experienced by coastal communities from Looe to Blackpool. I understand that poor healthcare is a continual theme across coastal communities, despite local health and civic leaders’ exhaustive determination to try and improve this.
Professor Chris Witty's 2021 report on ‘Health in Coastal Communities’ recommended targeted support for GP services in coastal areas and a national strategy to address the repeated problems facing healthcare in these communities. South East Cornwall deserves to be at the forefront of healthcare improvements. I’m calling on this government to act on those recommendations, I’m also making the case in Westminster for South East Cornwall to be part of any pilot schemes, so that our community is first in line for future plans.
Access to NHS dentistry is also a major concern across South East Cornwall. I’m working with the government to tackle this too. Any national strategy for coastal health must include proper dental provision.
