Because this Labour government will never ever shy away from the tough decisions that we have to take in the national interest, Yvette Cooper stood at the despatch box and made the statement. I was behind her and I have to say I am starting to question whether the Conservatives in Westminster (and I make this distinction as I know and like some of our local Conservatives in Cornwall) and Reform really have the best interests of the child victims of the most heinous crimes at heart. It was a sad reflection on how far a once great party had fallen in trying to ape Reform populists.