To build upon South East Cornwall’s history with the Armed Forces, we need to ensure that they have the current support to create a sector that is fit for the future. I appreciate the Government’s efforts in listening to the needs of the Armed Forces over the course of the Spending Review. We have excellent defence Ministers, including some I’ve had the pleasure of welcoming to South East Cornwall, who bring the real-world knowledge of what the sector needs to thrive. They are committed to putting the needs of service personnel into policy - and so am I. I look forward to continuing my work with Defence Ministers to feedback on the impacts of defence spending in South East Cornwall.