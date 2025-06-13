On the elephant in the room – that of antisocial behaviour – which has continued to blight the appetite of local traders and shoppers alike: We cannot keep doing the same things and expecting different results. I have asked Cornwall Council to explore a more data-led way forward, based on accurate information about sheltered accommodation provision, the impact of drugs and alcohol services commissioned, and the concentration and flows of vulnerable people around the town centre. I have asked Cornwall Council to present this approach when I launch my Pledge for St Austell late this summer. I am hopeful that with a more scientific approach, we can begin to respond in a way which is more sympathetic to the town centre.