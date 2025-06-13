On a slightly lighter note, I was very pleased to see that the government has finally seen sense on the Winter Fuel Payment, and have now reversed their cuts for pensioners with an income of £35,000 or less. Of course I understand that tough decisions need to be made to reduce public spending, especially given the state of our economy at current, but I was very clear from the start that taking away a vital fuel payment from pensioners simply was not the right way to do so. Now, I’ve joined my Liberal Democrat colleagues in calling for the payment to be backdated, so that those vulnerable pensioners who missed out on the payment last winter, will be paid their dues and provided some reassurance that they can indeed stay warm this winter.