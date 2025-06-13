I was proud to Chair the national Grocery Market Action Group (members included NFU, Friends of the Earth, Traidcraft, CLA, Action Aid, British Fruit Growers’ Association, Scottish NFU) between 2005 and 2015. We successfully campaigned to persuade the then Competition Commission to hold a comprehensive Inquiry into Supermarket buying and supply chain practices. Farmers complained about short notice changes to contracts (e.g. buyers demanding suppliers fund “two for the price of one” campaigns or face delisting!), over-riders, late payment, and other practices which enable supermarkets to exploit their power when dealing with relatively weak farmers and growers.