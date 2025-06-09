THE national media’s promotion of the far-right continues; granting them almost daily top news headlines, while studiously ignoring the Liberal Democrats. Outrageous comment and courting controversy are far more interesting to a ratings-chasing media than responsible, costed policymaking and considered commentary.
Meanwhile, as we’re about to complete parliamentary scrutiny of the Government's Planning Bill, the government is already backtracking on its promises to protect and support nature restoration.
The PM portrays a false contrast between ‘builders’ and ‘blockers’ as the government promotes a developers’ charter. Their housebuilding targets are based on a delusion that private developers will collude with government to drive down the price of their finished homes.
Now they're presenting concerns about declining nature as a "blocker" to economic growth, rather than as a factor which will enhance our economy and quality of life.
Small house builders are not being forced out of the market by nature. Small affordable homes projects are unaffordable because far too much of the benefit of new developments goes into the pockets of land value speculators and private developers.
So, let’s hear it for good development too. I’ve been bowled over by the remarkable achievements of Helston's community, who're on the road to delivering one of the best community ventures I've ever seen. National recognition should follow.
It was my privilege to visit the "Helston Gateway" project last week; the remarkable David Turnbull and team whose vision and drive guided the project, Dr Jim Tait, Helston Medical Practice, on behalf of the local NHS community, and the incredible team brought together by Jonathan Kearsley, who Project managed. South Kerrier Alliance CIC has shown what can be done, when a local organisation works to put community benefit before private profit.
They've turned a local white elephant, notorious eyesore and focus for vandalism and anti-social behaviour - the former Safeway/Coop/Budgens supermarket in Trengrouse Road carpark - into a brilliant and much needed local medical centre, youth centre and community facility. Achieving the highest energy efficiency, EPC A+, with geothermal heating, solar panels, and excellent redesign, which has brought light into a building which was previously almost completely devoid of daylight.
Hoping to see a formal opening of the whole building this autumn, though the medical facility is already up and running.
Congratulations to all involved. I take my hat off to you.
Thanks to all those who attended the latest of my public meetings last week in Penzance. Tickets sold out. I'll continue to arrange regular public events so constituents can raise parliamentary matters with their MP.
It was a lively meeting and exchange of views. I promised to cover: the government's Planning & Infrastructure Bill, and its impact on nature and housing need (see above); the NHS 10 Year Plan; and my recent visit to Israel and the West Bank.
The debate ranged much wider. Please look out for the next event in July.
